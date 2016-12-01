Olympic inspiration for fitness

Olympic swimmer James Kirton, who represented Great Britain at the Beijing Games, paid a visit to Wragby Primary School.

James is part of a team of sports people who work for Sports for Schools GB Athletes who Inspire Kids.

The programme is all about every child, whatever their ability, having some fun and enjoying fitness circuits together.

Most of the older pupils took part in the sessions in the assembly hall doing leg drives, push ups and star jumps.

It was something all the children enjoyed and they can hopefully build on what they learnt from James. Photo: John Edwards