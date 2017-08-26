‘Oldest darts player’ from Old Leake turns 100-years-old with special meal at Spilsby fish and chip shop

A record-breaking darts player has been treated to his favourite meal as a surprise to mark his 100th birthday.

Old Leake centenarian George Harness celebrated the milestone on August 7, and Spilsby-based fish and chip shop Ambridge Fisheries offered their services for him and a few family members.

Mr Harness had his first fish and chips 86 years ago, and has loved them ever since.

On Saturday, Old leake Community Centre hosted a number of family and friends to further celebrate George’s birthday.

A humble Mr Harness told The Standard he ‘felt very lucky’. He said: “I’m not different to any other person really. It was an achievement but I have been very lucky.

“I’m still in good health apart from a few aches and pains.

“I have been lucky, very lucky. I have had a good family, it’s been hard work mind you. I don’t regret anything, I don’t envy anything else - you’re better off than I am myself - I don’t envy anything.”

Last year, Mr Hardness broke the Guinness World Record as the oldest competitive darts player at the age of 98 years and 307 days on July 18.

He began playing competitively during the Second World War while serving in the Home Guard – competing for the White Horse.

In the early 1950s he took a break from the sport after buying a property but he started playing again in the 1960s.

He has played in the Spilsby, Coningsby, Old Leake and Boston leagues.

He last played for the Three Horseshoes in Leverton.

Born in Wainfleet Marsh, Mr Harness also lived in the Stickford area when he was younger but lived in Old Leake most of his life.

He married at the age of 20, and has had seven children.

He has worked for Witham Fourth Drainage and later started his own business as a land drainage contractor.

Following that he went into poultry farming until he retired.