Oil painting and sabre sell for big money at Louth acutioneers

John Taylors Woolmart salerooms in Louth attracted record levels of interest last week after a near 800 lot auction got underway.

With the advent of online bidding, the local auction house regularly attracts buyers from across the world.

The auction held on October 11 attracted a record number of bidders from as far away as China, America, Russia and Australia. The highest price paid on the day was for a large unsigned oil painting of a child which sold for £3,000. This was closely followed by a Georgian infantry sabre baring the inscription: ‘This sword was the property of Sgt Douse St Pancras Volunteer 1803’.

After the bidding commenced at £500 it rapidly progressed before reaching a final hammer price of £2750 to a telephone bidder from out of the county. Entries are now invited for the next antiques and general auction on November 15 and the annual gold, silver and jewellery auction on December 6.