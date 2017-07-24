Go wild in the country for National Parks Week

Whether you are a thrillseeker yearning for the great outdoors,or just fancy a more sedate break in calming surroundings, Britain’s 15 National Parks offer the chance to spend some time with nature.

And this year’s National Parks Week (Monday 24 to Sunday July 30) offers the chance to enjoy “Britain’s breathing spaces” - an ideal time to get acquainted with our stunning countryside.

Over the next seven days there’ll be farmers’ markets, treasure trails, seaside safaris and local food and drinks – and there are plenty more throughout the year. Check them out at www.nationalparks.gov.uk/visiting/national-parks-week

Around the country there are special events - in the Cairngorms National Park the Glenmore Summer Challenges run every day and include a Mini beast hunt; Tree bingo; and Wild art.

The Broads National Park has family events from July 23 -26 at Whitlingham Country Park, including music, food, family activities, displays crafts and more.

On Saturday July 29 Northumberland National Park will officially open its £14.8m state-of-the-art visitor centre on Hadrian’s Wall.produce and arts and crafts, there’s plenty to keep everyone happy for a visit or a stay.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park has its Wild Wednesday on July 26, a free drop-in event for accompanied 5 to 12 year olds from 11am to 3 pm at Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria.

From July 25 - 28 South Downs rangers will be bringing free family fun and a little bit of the National Park into towns around Sussex and Hampshire, offering lessons on making a bug hotel, testing your animal knowledge on giant jigsaws, and getting crafty making wildlife sashes.

Kathryn Cook, UK Director, National Parks UK says: “Our 15 National Parks are great places to visit all year round with space for the whole family to enjoy – so check out our top 15 lists for ideas, pack up a picnic and get out into your favorite National Park or visit one that you haven’t been to before.

“And if you’re stuck for ideas to keep the children occupied this summer check out our Mission: Explore National Parks adventure book – with 49 missions to keep them entertained all summer.”