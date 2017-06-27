Obituary: Paul William Schmitt

The very sad news was received by family, neighbours and friends, of the death of Wragby man Paul William Schmitt, at the age of 59.

Paul was born in Market Rasen, the second son of Margaret and Henry, with brother Richard and sister Karen.

The family moved to Lincoln when Paul was five years old, later moving onto Newball, where he attended Cherry Willingham School.

It was around that time, his father took on the Langworth Service Station.

He gave his two sons an old car to tinker with and from that point Paul’s passion for cars began.

On leaving school, Paul went to Lincoln College and studied art for a short while, before moving on to study Mechanical Engineering; but that did not last too long as he felt he had learnt so much from working with his father.

So he took a year out and went to live with his grandmother and aunt in Cologne, where he worked at the Ford Motor Works.

Eventually it was time to return home and Paul went to work with his father at Langworth, where he stayed until only a short while ago.

On May 22, 1982, Paul married Sue at St Mary’s Church in Welton.

They began their married life at Toft Newton, where their first child, Emma was born.

Five years later, they decided to move closer to the garage.

In 1989, they bought a property in Wragby.

However, it needed so much renovation, Paul worked many nights and weekends over a number of years converting what was once an outbuilding into their family home.

In May 1991, Kate, their second daughter, was born, with son Tom making his entrance with a “bang” one bonfire night.

Their family was now complete.

Paul had many hobbies through his life, starting with Pony Club weekends and hunting.

He was a member of the pool and darts teams for Welton Sports and Social Club and the local pubs.

He later moved onto clay pigeon, which led him to organise many charity shoots between local pubs and the shooting club.

Then golf came onto the scene, so he joined Market Rasen Golf Club.

As a family, they enjoyed camping holidays in Norfolk, Cambridge and Lincolnshire following their joint hobby of rowing in ‘rafting teams’.

While many of their friends preferred caravanning , they stuck to camping, despite many incidents of flooding and gale force winds.

A Sunday drive out to Mablethorpe to watch the motorbike sandracing led to another hobby. This time, however, it was Tom taking part, with dad taking on the role of chief mechanic.

Paul was very proud of his family and all their achievements, especially walking daughter Kate down the aisle when she married Jonny.

Over a year ago, the family received the devastating news of Paul’s illness, but they stood together remaining positive and supporting him.

Paul passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on May 13.

He will be sadly missed by all.

The service to celebrate his life was held at All Saint’s Church, Wragby, followed by cremation.

The Rev Mark officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

