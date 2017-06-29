Obituary: Eric Clifford Morris

It was with great sadness Eric passed away at the age of 93 years.

Born in Colgrave, Nottinghamshire and had been married to Margaret for almost 65 years.

Eric had farmed at Gautby for many years and worked at Bardney sugar beet factory as a chargehand.

He then retired to Hatton and in 2000 moved to Wragby to be nearer his family.

Eric loved shooting and fishing, before his health deteriorated.

Family mourners were: Margaret (wife); Carol and Sandra (daughters); Barry (son-in-law); Sarah, Lisa and Carla (granddaughters); Derek Jesney (brother-in-law).

Friends at the service were: Steve Field; Ray Ellis; Keith Wilkinson; Dorothy Eatch; Stuart Eatch; Susan Tate; Mr and Mrs M Warriner; Mr and Mrs I Fabris; Glyn and Ruth Kettleborough; Abbie, Frankie, Charlie and Sophie (Carers); Mark Lindley and Julie; Brian Hill (also rep Mrs Hill); David Applegate; Jacqui Gillespie; Barbara Preston; Martin Fuller; Ruth Farman; Lynda and Gordon Taylor; G E Taylor; Julie Willows; Brian and Edith Pickwell; Tony Willerton; Ray Graham; Betty Graham; Les Dunn; Elsie Dunn; George Kettleborough; Mary Kettleborough; Beryl Mettam; John Needham; Linda Westwood; P and D Needham; Barbara Bronson.

The Rev Canon Alan Robson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.