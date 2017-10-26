Obituary: Brian Henderson

The funeral service of Brian Henderson, aged 85, of Wragby took place at the parish church.

Peter Dalby officiated at the service.

Mr Henderson was born in Huddersfield, but had lived in Wragby for 43 years with his late wife June.

In his younger years, he worked as a farm labourer and then became a painter and decorator.

From the early 1970s, he worked at Wragby Plastics, until his early retirement in the 1990s.

He is survived by his daughter Melanie Jacob, granddaughter Laura Woods and great-grandchildren Mia, Max and Charlotte.

Funeral arrangements were made by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Mel and Ben Jacob ( daughter and son-in-law); Laura Woods (granddaughter, also representing Sarah); Mia, Max and Charlotte (great-grandchildren); Jane Jacobs (niece); David Pullen (nephew); Eve Buxton (representing Dieter Pullen, nephew); Mr D Pullen; John Sparrow and Tony Sparrow (brothers-in-law)

Other mourners were: Margaret Robinson (acting verger); Julian Aistrop (organist); John and Margaret Kane; Yvonne Blackburn; Kay Franklin; Beryl Nettam (also representing Nettleham Manor); Debbie Shiner; Audrey Simons; H Jackson; Ron Segasby (also representing the Segasby family).