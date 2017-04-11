Obituary: Bill Bullock

William Edward James Bullock, known to his friends and family as Bill, died on Saturday, March 25, aged 100.

Bill was born in Marshfield, Gloucestershire, on September 30, 1916.

He was brought up and educated in Bath.

He joined the RAF just before his 16th birthday and trained at RAF Halton as an aircraft fitter.

He saw service before World War II in Egypt and saw action in the battle of Habbaniya in Iraq.

In 1943, he was stationed as aircrew at many Lincolnshire airbases,including Metheringham and East Kirkby.

At one of his last postings, he looked after 60 Lancasters from the Pathfinder Squadron.

At a hunt ball at Revesby Abbey, he met Mary Brackenbury, who was a leading auxillary firewoman.

They married in 1945 and were together for 62 years, before Mary’s death in 2008.

After retiring from the RAF as a Warrant Officer, in 1966, Bill worked in local government, until his retirement.

His 100th birthday was celebrated by more than 50 relatives and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at a joyful party last September.