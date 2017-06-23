O2 has launched 4G in Woodhall Spa

O2, the mobile phone network, has recently introduced its 4G service in Woodhall Spa.

The successful implementation of the new and improved 4G network will allow its customers to experience a new level of high speed mobile internet.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK said: “O2 customers in Woodhall Spa can now experience faster mobile internet on their devices such as streaming high definition TV, shopping on the go and video calling.

“For our business customers, 4G is all about working more effectively.

“For instance, they can work remotely, access cloud services and collaborate using apps. O2 4G can make everything easier for our customers.”

O2 currently offers 4G in over 11,000 towns and cities across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.

For more information about 4G on O2 please visit www.o2.co.uk/4G.