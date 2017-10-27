NSPCC condemns Roy Hobson after conviction for indecent images of children

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has condemned Louth man Roy Hobson, who has been sentenced for downloading indecent images of children.

As reported yesterday, Hobson, 66, of Wellington Street, admitted three charges of making a total of 605 indecent photographs of children between September 2012 and February 2017.

Hobson was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also given a two year community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, and he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and given a ten year sexual harm prevention order.

This afternoon (Friday), an NSPCC spokesman said: “The children in these images and videos have suffered appallingly for this material to be made.

“Every click from someone like Hobson fuels an industry that profits from putting children through hell.

“To help put an end to this vile trade in online abuse imagery, internet companies and authorities must work together to stop this content from being published and ensure it is quickly taken down when it does appear online.

“Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.

“Children can speak to a dedicated counsellor at Childline free and confidentially on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk.”