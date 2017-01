A spring fair was held in at the Lincsgran Sports and Social Club in Bardney in 1994.

The event helped to raise some big funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Thirra Hart, fundraiser for the air ambulance, was on hand to receive a cheque for £1,600 .

She is pictured with social club committee members Georgette Maples, Pat Lidgett and Tony Dickinson.

The spring fair raised £800 – a figure that was matched by British Sugar, bringing the total to £1,600.