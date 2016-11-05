Nostalgia: New Year’s Eve dance at Horncastle’s old town hall

A New Year’s Eve dance was held at the old town hall (now Stanhope Hall) during the late 50s or early 60s.

This picture was sent in by Peter Limage, who would like to find out if someone knows the exact date that it was taken.

Pictured, from left to right, are Bet Nicholson, ex-landlady of the King’s Head, Sonny Holmes, unknown, unknown, Queenie and Jack Palmer, ex-landlord and landlady of The Ship, Cyril Clark, Mabel Limage and Keith Horsefield.

Can you identify the two missing names? If so, email horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk.