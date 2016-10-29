Nostalgia: Horncastle pupils are wheeling and dealing

Pupils from Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Banovallum School and Billinghay’s Lafford School were busy ‘wheeling and dealing’ in the stocks and shares market - as part of competition run by Horncastle’s Barclays Bank.

The school’s were given £100,000 to invest in stocks and shares. Then over a six-month period, the pupils had to decide, using the Financial Times index, whether to buy more shares or not.

Then the results were analysed by Barclays Bank.

Pictured above are the financial whizzkids that took part in the competition.