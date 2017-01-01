Nostalgia: Horncastle firefighters show off their skills

Five Horncastle firefighters came away with a handful of trophies from an event held in Lincoln in 1994.

The team took the British Fire Service Association trophy in the four-man hydrant, the BSA trophy for the five-man obstacle race and the highest aggregate score of the day.

They also claimed the Lincolnshire Fire Brigade trophy as runners-up in the four-man hydrant competition.

Pictured with their trophy hoard are firefighters Ian Barton, Simon Rawdon, leading firefighter Philip Patrick, Peter Potton and Kevin Gowen.

