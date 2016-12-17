Nomination call for your local history and heritage

Locally based History and Archaeology Societies, individuals and groups are invited to submit their projects to the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology to be considered for the 2017 Flora Murray Award.

Winners of the award will receive £200, a framed certificate and free copies of the Society’s Journal and Magazine for 12 months.

Suggestions for projects suitable for entry are published books, exhibitions, lectures, educational facilities and village trails, but all projects which focus on aspects of the history and archaeology of Lincolnshire are welcome.

Previous winners have included the Sir Joseph Banks Society and, last year’s winner, the Lincolnshire Film Archive.

The closing date for the 2017 Flora Murray Award is the June 30 and the winner will be announced at the Society’s annual general meeting in October 2017.

Applications must be made on an official form, which can be downloaded from www.slha.org.uk.

For more information call 01522 521337 or email secretary@slha.org.uk