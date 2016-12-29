Nominate a business in East Lindsey for age friendly award

Do you shop in, or visit a local business that you feel goes that extra mile to help and assist older customers?

If so, why not nominate them for one of T.E.Ds Age Friendly Business Awards.

Following a consultation with local people aged over 50, the T.E.D (Talk, Eat and Drink in East Lindsey scheme has developed this Age Friendly Business Award programme.

This has been devised to reward local businesses who go above and beyond for their older customers.

The award criteria ranges from a clutter-free environment to providing large, easy to read font on signs and a welcoming atmosphere.

T.E.Ds awards are open to all businesses and services in the East Lindsey area who have been operational for at least six months. Businesses can register their interest or can also be nominated by a customer.

If you know of a business that you would like to nominate, contact the relevant T.E.D area co-ordinator.

To nominate a business in the Louth area, contact Sue White on 07495 008731.

Or if you know of a business in the Alford or Mablethorpe areas, then you can call co-ordinator Tracy Parr on 07495 008732.

For further details, visit: www.tedineastlindsey.co.uk/age-friendly-business.