‘No plans’ for mosque in Louth - Council

There are ‘no applications’ for a mosque to be provided in Louth, a District Council spokesman has confirmed - despite claims made in a political leaflet distributed around the town in the last couple of weeks.

The British National Party leaflet states: “This autumn, the BNP are launching a campaign to stop a proposed mosque going ahead in Louth.”

The leaflet goes on to claim that ‘career politicians in Louth will give in to demands because they put the interests of Muslims first’, and asks for the reader’s support.

However, no source for the ‘proposal’ is cited in the leaflet, and there are currently no planning applications for a mosque anywhere in Louth, or East Lindsey.

An ELDC spokesman confirmed: “We have no applications in for this.”

The Leader has approached the British National Party for comment, and asked which individual or organisation has supposedly proposed a mosque for Louth - but no reply has been received at the time of going to press.