‘NHS Uprising’ takes place in Louth this weekend

Campaigners from across Lincolnshire are planning to gather in Louth next week to protest against the state of the National Health Service, and the impact upon hospital services in our area.

The day of protest - which has been dubbed the ‘NHS Uprising’ - has been organised by the Fighting 4 Louth Hospital group, which has been campaigning for six months against what they believe to be the potential risk of downgrading or closure of Louth County Hospital, following the publication of the Lincolnshire STP (Sustainability and Transformation Plan) in December 2016.

The march will begin at 1pm on Saturday, September 2, starting at Westgate Fields, heading through the town centre, and finishing at the Hospital Club in High Holme Road. It will be headed by a 20-piece Samba band and other special guests, and there will be face painting at Westgate Fields ahead of the march.

From 3pm, at the Louth Hospital Club, there will be guest speakers, a licensed bar, artist Jayne Cooper, and live bands into the evening.

Campaign founder and organiser, Julie Speed, said that the march, rally and gig is a protest against the ‘possible future closure’ of the hospital, and the loss of ‘many’ hospital services over time.

She added: “The situation is mirrored across the county and the nation with the terrible situation of private companies taking profit from our NHS while our nurses, cleaners, housekeepers, pay is capped for years on end and our services reduce further”.

• For more information, visit www.fighting4louthhospital.org.uk or search for ‘Fighting 4 Louth Hospital’ on Facebook.