New town councillor elected in Horncastle

Horncastle’s newly-elected town councillor has vowed to ‘listen and try to work for a positive solution’ for local community issues.

Craig Moore was elected on Thursday September 14, surpassing rival Dominic Hinkins by 238 votes.

Coun Moore said: “I’m delighted with the result and really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I have lived in Horncastle for over 25 years and attended Horncastle Primary and Banovallum School. “

“I’ve worked in the area as a self employed gardener and joiner before joining my family’s agricultural business based in Horncastle 14 months ago.

“I decided to stand because I know there’s a lot of potential for improvement in the town.

“I feel there’s a large amount of people who feel they don’t know who to approach regarding issues around the area and I believe I can be the person that will listen, support and try to work for a positive solution.

“I’m hoping to work with other councillors to improve the look of the town.

“I want to support and campaign for sensible traffic and road safety issues in Horncastle and to try and make sure the area can benefit residents of all ages.”