New top cops leading force in East Lindsey.

East Lindsey has a new acting chief inspector – resulting in a change of coast inspector based in Skegness.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh takes up the temporary promotion in East Lindsey while Chief Insp Dan Whyment has three months’ leave to recover from an operation.

Skegness Beat Sergeant Matt Bennison steps up as Acting Coast Inspector during this time.

The promotions become active from today (Monday).

Acting Chief Insp Haigh said he was looking forward to the new challenge. He said: “I am delighted to take up this opportunity to cover a wider area.

“I am very confident in East Lindsey having worked here in a number of ranks and different roles over the years.

“I look forward to meeting the people and getting on with the job.”

Acting Coast Insp Bennison said he is also looking forward to the challenge. He is familiar with the coast having been a sergeant in Mablethorpe as well as spending 10 years as a response sergeant. He said: “I’m looking forward to meeting the people and seeing what their concerns are.

“I feel fortunate to have Colin here to show me the ropes.”