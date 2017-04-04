New telephone number for Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service

The telephone number patients use to contact sexual health services in Lincolnshire is changing to improve access

A new telephone system, which allows multiple lines to take calls at any one time, has been installed within the service.

The new number is 01522 309309 and will replace the existing number from Monday April 3.

The Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health (LISH) service provides a flexible, non-judgemental and confidential service to anyone who needs it for sexually transmitted infection/HIV advice, screening, treatment and contraceptive health needs.

Paula Moody, Strategic Lead for Adult Public Health Services at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), said: “We have installed a new telephone system and increased the number of available lines for our patients to use as a result of their direct feedback.

“Ensuring easy and prompt access to appointments, advice and treatment is important to us and we value feedback which in turn helps us shape and improve our services for the future.”

To book an appointment at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics, call 01522 309309 between 8am-6.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

For more information about sexual health services, including about clinics, contraception, STIs, HIV, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshirehealthyfamilies.nhs.uk/sexualhealth