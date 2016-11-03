New Station Commander at Coningsby

Group Captain Jez Attridge has handed over command of RAF Coningsby on completion of his two-year tour of duty to Group Captain Mike Baulkwill.

Gp Capt Attridge, who will be promoted to Air Commodore following his successful stint in charge of the Lincolnshire base said: “I first came to Coningsby in 1990, so I’m sad to finally leave here: it feels like my home.

“But, it’s been an honour to command this Main Operating Base – the people serving on this Station give up a lot to ensure the Defence of our country, every minute of every day and I’m proud to have been part of it with them.”

Gp Capt Baulkwill has previously served at Royal Air Force Coningsby with No XI Squadron.

He later commanded No 6 Squadron at Royal Air Force Leuchars and later at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth.

He returns to Royal Air Force Coningsby having recently served as the Personal Staff Officer to the Chief of the Air Staff.

“It is with absolute delight and pride that I return to Royal Air Force Coningsby as the new Station Commander,” he said.

“Royal Air Force Coningsby’s proud history is extensive and the Station continues to add to that history each and every day, as the men, women and equipment of Royal Air Force Coningsby continue to contribute to vital Operations both here in the UK and abroad.”