New shirts for Woodhall youth from Lions

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions have kitted out the youth team at Woodhall Spa FC with new football shirts.

Lions members Pat, Michael and Penny went along to make the presentation.

They had the opportunity to watch the children show off their football skills and talk to the parents.

Pat and Penny were also asked to present the team trophies, which they said was ‘unexpected and a real honour’.

In addition, and on behalf of the parents, Michael was invited to present the team coach, Max, with a thank you gift.