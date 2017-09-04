New service to be launched to help combat loneliness in East Lindsey

Older people in East Lindsey are set to benefit from a new service to combat loneliness.

The T.E.D (Talk, Eat, Drink) Befriending & Friendship Hub is a one stop shop to access befriending support and signposting to social activities available in the East Lindsey area

The Hub has been commissioned by the T.E.D Big Lottery funded project to help reduce isolation and loneliness among older people in the East Lindsey.

It’s estimated that 8.1 per cent of people aged 65 and over are often lonely in this area.

Age UK Lindsey is leading the T.E.D Befriending & Friendship Hub, working in partnership with other willing activity and befriending service providers.Sue White, Service Manager for Information & Advice, says: “This is an amazing opportunity we have with this new service to offer support to those needing someone to talk to.

“As a result of this we have been able to recruit two new Befrienders who will help tosupport volunteers and undertake the assessments for the T.E.D Hub, as well as linkto other service providers and GP practices.”

The hub will be officially launched next Thursday (September 7) at Horncastle Community Centre .

l Age UK Lindsey is an independent charity, which has been based in Horncastle forover 20 yearsand works with and for older people.

across East and West

Lindsey in Lincolnshire helping to make later life a fulfilling and enjoyable

experience.