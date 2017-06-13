New play equipment at Jubilee Park to be officially opened

Play equipment in Jubilee Park has received a major facelift thanks to a generous grant from WREN and support from a range of local businesses and donors.

The new facilities were up and running in time for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend and are already being enjoyed by local and visiting families alike.

The Play Park will be officially re-opened on Saturday June 24 at 2pm by local MP Victoria Atkins.

For the community Park, it will also be a chance to say thank you to all those who have worked hard to make the improvements possible.

The grant of £26,106.00 from WREN’s Community Action Fund made it possible to replace two sets of swings and provide a brand new multi-play unit and climbing wall.

Through other donations, a further £8887.4 has been raised to help provide a wheel chair friendly roundabout and to improve some of the landscaping.

A spokesman for the Park’s Trustees, Tim Peacock, said: “Everyone is delighted with the improvements.

“The play facilities are such an important part of Jubilee Park and benefit not just local families but also the children of the many visitors that come to Jubilee Park in the summer months.

“It’s great to see that children are already making full use of it. We are so grateful to WREN for providing the bulk of the funding.”

“Thanks should also go to the contractors AMG Sport-Play Ltd, for completing the work successfully and on schedule, in spite of some difficult weather and ground conditions,” he added.

WREN is a not for profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, WREN’s grant manager for Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire, commented: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to children in the local area.

WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

For more information about WREN funding contact Cheryl Raynor at cheryl.raynor@wren.org.uk or visit http://www.wren.org.uk/