New open churches event comes to the Horncastle area

A new open churches event for the county comes to the Horncastle area this September.

Across the Horncastle deanery, 36 historic buildings are set to open over the weekend of September 9 and 10.

A free entry event, the Horncastle & Villages Churches Festival builds on the outstanding success of the West Lindsey Churches Festival.

Organiser Linda Patrick says she’s delighted to be involved in this new event.

She said: “As someone who’s very passionate about church tourism, I’m so pleased that this open churches weekend will give people another reason to visit Lincolnshire and its beautiful places of worship.

Here’s to making our county a major destination for those that love to explore churches!”

A website for the event is being developed at horncastlechurchesfestival.co.uk and there is also a Facebook page.