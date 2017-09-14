New life for defunct Market Rasen Social Club building

New life could be breathed into Market Rasen’s former social club if plans from one of the town’s churches gets the go-ahead.

The Serpentine Street building has stood empty since closing its doors suddenly last October.

It went on the market earlier this summer.

Now, Market Rasen New Life Church has had their offer accepted on the property, subject to contract, and hope to purchase once the planning consent for change of use have been approved by West Lindsey Council.

“The purchase of the property is well underway and this is a really positive and exciting move for us”, said Mike May, one of the church’s leadership team.

“The building will allow us to expand our vision for Market Rasen and the surrounding villages, and we hope it will become a real hub of community life.”

Market Rasen New Life Church has been established in the town for more than 30 years, and currently meets in the Festival Hall, with their office in Rasen Hub and their youth groups meeting in the Salvation Army building.

The church also runs a very popular Holiday Club and Bright Lights Family Party, as well as services on Sundays throughout the year, and runs various events for adults, such as musical evenings and Alpha.

Paul Hiley, who recently retired as Pastor, began the process of purchasing the Social Club to bring all the church facilities under one roof, before handing on the baton to the new leadership team of Jane Bridger and Rhona Sheppard, who both live in Market Rasen, and Mike May, who lives in Binbrook.

“We hope the whole community will benefit from the active use of this building once it is refurbished and brought back to life”, said Rhona Sheppard.

“We are grateful to Eve Bennett and all Trustees of the Social Club for their positive approval of the sale.”

For more information on the Market Rasen New Life Church visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk or call 01673 849941.