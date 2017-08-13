New Lancaster Lounge opens at care home in Coningsby

Have your say

Residents in a Coningsby-based care home can drink a ‘toast’ to the area’s proud RAF links...in their very own bar.

Torey Pines is a purpose built care home located in the heart of Coningsby.

Many of its residents have an RAF connection and like nothing better than to watch aircraft taking off from the nearby RAF base and the world famous Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF)

Last Monday (August 7) personnel from the base were among the guests as the home’s new Lancaster Lounge was opened.

The bar has been named after the BBMF’s Lancaster bomber ‘PA474’, or more affectionately known as ‘Thumper’.

The opening ceremony was performed by Mike Baulkwell, who is the Group Captain of RAF Coningsby.

A spokesman for the care home said: “Within Toray Pines, we have a number of ex-RAF personal who take great enjoyment on warm days seeing the planes take off into the skies above them from our beautiful gardens.

“Being on the doorstep of RAF Coningsby, the home is treated to daily sightings and the sounds of the Typhoon jets taking off and landing.

“However, when the Lancaster flies overhead this unmistakable sound is where the real excitement is seen and heard.

“It evokes strong memories of days gone by.

“In fact, it’s always a pleasure listening to our residents as they talk about their memories, which are often sparked by the sound of the Lancaster.”

Residents and staff are delighted with the new lounge.

It was the residents themselves who came up with the name.

The spokesman added: “This will be a place where residents will be able to sit and listen to music or play games with any family who are visiting.

“They can also enjoy a tipple or two within the comfort of their own home.

“Our aim here at Torey Pines is to enhance their golden years.”