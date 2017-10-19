New head determined to provide a top class school in Horncastle

Horncastle Primary School is on course for an exciting future with a new headteacher determined to put it at the heart of the community.

Steve Bladon has arrived at Horncastle after a seven year-stint as head of a primary school in the Blackburn area.

Horncastle is one of the largest primary schools in the county with more than 500 pupils and 70 staff.

Mr Bladon is the fourth head in recent years and says he is determined to bring some much needed stability and cohesion.

He is also keen to work with staff, parents and pupils to build on the school’s already strong links with the community.

Mr Bladon said: “It is a very exciting time. There’s a lot going on at the school and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m still settling in and getting to know how everything works, but there’s a lot of positives already happening - and a lot to build on.”

Work is currently underway constructing two new classrooms and other accommodation.

That will help ease the pressure on existing classrooms and in theory mean the school can cope with an expected increase in pupils - in line with major new house-building projects in the town.

Mr Bladon explained the new classrooms meant the school could have three classes in every year.

However, he did admit that there is ‘a limit’ to how many additional pupils the school can take - depending on the number of new homes actually built.

He added: “Horncastle is pretty unique in that it only has one primary school for a town of its size.

“In turn, nearly all of our pupils go on to one of the two secondary schools in the town - Banovallum or QEGS.

“I’ve already had meetings with those two schools .

“They are already very supportive and I look forward to working closely with them.

“In fact, we can all work together - staff, pupils and parents to put this school at the heart of the local community.”

Mr Bladon is aware that the primary school was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, but points out the last inspection was eight years ago.

He adds: “It is a historic grading. A lot has happened since then. Like all schools, we face some big challenges but we are ready for them.”