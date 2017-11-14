New gym could be on the cards for Horncastle after backing

A new gym could be opened in Horncastle after a proposal received unanimous backing from members of the Town Council’s planning committee last Monday.

J. Whanstall has applied for permission to change the use of existing industrial units at Morton Way and convert them into a gym.

Mr Whanstall addressed the planning committee meeting and said the gym would feature 35 ‘stations’ - capable of catering for up to 45 or 50 people at any one time.

Councillors did raise concerns over parking arrangements as Morton Way - part of the Boston Road Industrial Estate - had been at the centre of complaints.

However, Mr Whanstall said he would have the use of six of seven parking bays which would be enough to cope with likely daytime demand.

He explained more bays would be available after 5pm - the time most people opt to visit a gym.

Planning committee chairman, Coun Brian Burbidge, noted Environmental Health officials had expressed concern over likely noise levels - created by people ‘dropping weights.’

However, Mr Whanstall assured councillors that would not be a problem.

Coun David Stott said he thought the proposal for the gym was ‘spot on’ and should be supported

Although the town council has backed the plans, a final decision will rest with East Lindsey District Council.

• Planning committee members also voted unanimously to support an extension and alterations to a property on Langton Hill.

Owners Mr and Mrs Hyland want to create a games room, WC, utility and an enlarged kitchen.