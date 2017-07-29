New group in Hagworthingham is proving to be best of friends

Have your say

Hagworthingham has the reputation of being one of the friendliest villages in the entire county - and now that’s official!

A group of residents - called ‘Friends of Hagworthingham - is going from strength-to-strength.

They have just held their ‘end of year’ meeting at the George and Dragon pub and were able to reflect on a great 12 months.

The group was initially formed to plan an event to be held on the George and Dragon field to celebrate the Queen’s 90th Birthday.

That proved to be a major success and took the form of a summer fair, with children’s games, numerous stalls and a children’s tea party.

The children where then presented with medals and this was followed by a successful auction.

That led to other events being held, including a Halloween spook spectacular, carol singing, a Christmas raffle and an Easter egg hunt.

More recently, the group’s ‘Summer Spectacular’ - again held on the George and Dragon field - proved to be a fantastic afternoon.

That featured stalls, a competition to guess how many balloons there were in a tractor, a BBQ, a display of vintage vehicles, wellie wanging and much more - including the stocks, which proved particularly popular.

All that was followed by another successful auction.

At the beginning of the year the group took over the village quiz and bingo nights, both held once a month,

Not surprisingly, the Friends are on a short break at the moment but they will start up again in September.

During the year, donations have been made to LIVES and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the Friends said: “We are now making plans for the rest of the year, including events at Christmas for the children - and the not so young!”

The group is also looking to raise funds to replace the play equipment at the George and Dragon.

Officials would welcome new members and the next meeting will be held Sunday August 6 (7.30pm).

Upcoming events include a summer BBQ with live entertainment (September 2), quiz nights (September 20, October 25) and bingo nights (September 5, October 3).

Full details on the group’s Facebook page or by emailing friendsofhagg@outlook.com.