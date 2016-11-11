New dementia project launched in Lincolnshire

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and Louth & District Hospice has launched a new project to help residents who are living with Dementia and other life-changing conditions to live a fulfilling life.

‘Still Me’ will be delivered throughout Louth and the surrounding areas by members of Magna Vitae’s Health Team.

People using the service will be encouraged to participate in one-to-one or group sessions of gentle exercise, singing, crafts, dancing, swimming and other activities.

Delegates from various local interest groups attended the recent launch at London Road Pavilion, Louth.

The Chairman of the Trustees of Louth and District Hospice, Dale Crombleholme, and Director of Development and Partnerships at Magna Vitae, James Brindle, introduced the project and its aims within the community.

James Brindle said: “We are very proud to have been asked to deliver this project. It will immensely impact the lives of those within the Louth and District area with life limiting conditions.

“The project will simple change and improve lives and we look forward to working with many community groups to deliver this very important project”.

For more information, visit www.magnavitae.org/stillme