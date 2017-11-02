New club shows that Horncastle is fit as a fiddle

It may not be the flashiest town in the county but Horncastle can surely lay claim to being the fittest...thanks to the success of a new running club.

When officials from Skegness and District Running Club launched the new venture a few weeks ago, they didn’t know what the response would be.

But they’ve been amazed with up to 50 runners turning up at the weekly sessions.

The majority are beginners who have taken up running to improve their health and lifestyle.

There are more experienced athletes involved and the club is going from strength-to-strength.

Come rain or shine, Lycra-clad runners have been pounding the town’s pavements.

Later this month, the proud - and fitter - beginners will be presented with 5km certificates. That is just the start. Nearly all the new members have vowed to keep on running.

Helena Skelton, one of the coaches involved, said: “The response has been crazy and it’s been great to see so many people turning up.

“We’ve all ages - men and women - and the atmosphere is brilliant.

“There’s only a couple of weeks (of the beginners’ course) to go but hopefully everyone will carry on. No-one is too old to start. It’s a great way to get fit.”

Newcomers include Jenny Waite (35) who said running had already changed her life.

She said: “I’ve never done anything like this but I saw the sessions advertised.

“It’s fantastic and running has made such a difference. I feel fitter and have a lot more positive outlook.

“I’ve also made some great friends. The social side is another plus. “

Another member, Richard Wood, said he was determined to continue running.

He added: “I’ve not done any ‘serious’ running before but the this has been really good. I feel a lot better and a lot fitter.”

Holly Scrafton praised the organisation and help from coaches.

She explained: “The support has been top class. We all pretty much started at the same level and it’s amazing how we’ve improved.”

The club is based at the Bull Hotel who have organised an end-of-course buffet.

•Details about the club can be found at www.sadrc.co.uk. There is also a Facebook page.