Farmer and business owner John Smith has been installed as the new chairman of Belchford and Fulletby Parish Council.

He takes over from Ian Goodall, who has stepped down after seven years in the role. Coun Smith paid tribute to Coun Goodall, thanking him for an ‘incredible period of service to a job which is not always easy’. Coun Paul Morris stepped down as responsible financial officer to be replaced by Coun Nigel Brigginshaw.