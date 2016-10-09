New book honours Horncastle’s war dead

A new book by two Horncastle residents tells of local lives lost in World War One.

‘Horncastle’s Great War’ was successfully launched last month.

Written by Colin Gascoyne and Mary Silverton, the book has been published by the Horncastle History & Heritage Society.

The book tells of the lives of 135 men from the Horncastle area who fought and died in the First World War; the battles they fought, the honours they received and the families they left behind.

The book also provides an insight into how the Great War affected the lives of the people of Horncastle, their generosity, their support for the war and for all those who served in it.

It is a book which honours the men whose names can be found on the town’s war memorials and war graves.

The book was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, with donations from Olive Union Lodge of Freemasons and private individuals.

The book is on sale, priced £16.50, at Perkins Newsagents or can be ordered through the Society’s website at Horncastlecivic.org.uk