Naomi set for a great Horncastle bake-off

An inspirational mum-of-two from Horncastle has organised a fundraising event for the Stroke Association to say thanks for the role they played in herlping her rebuild her life.

Naomi Wentzell suffered a life-threatening stroke in August, 2015, while working at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre where she ran the ‘pop-in’ cafe.

She was left with a condition know as “locked-in syndrome”.

Doctors even told her family to prepare for the worst.

But with help and support from the Stroke Association, Naomi has rebuilt her life.

Last year, she held her first fund-raising event - a cake sale and a tombola - at the Banks Centre.

Now, she’s all geared up for a similar event - again at the Banks Centre - on October 27 and 28.

Naomi said: “I’ve always loved baking and making crafts and although I don’t eat cakes myself as I’m diabetic, I love making them for other people.

“Last year was the first time I’d done anything like this and hopefully this year we’ll do even better.”

Naomi’s family and friends will be hard at work baking a selection of goodies - including her ‘signature’ cherry scones.

The Banks Centre will open from 10am-4pm on both days.

Naomi still suffers from fatigue and her voice is weaker than it once was.

However, she is determined to live life to the full and is full of praise for the support she’s had from family and friends – and the Stroke Association’s Family and Carer Support Service.

She added: “Just over two years ago, I was told I didn’t have long to live, so to do something like the bake sale is absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve had so much help and support. That’s why I wanted to do something for the Association.”

Paul Scott, chairman of the Sir Joseph Banks Society, said: “Naomi’s recovery is a remarkable story. She always gives 100 per cent and we are more than happy to support her.”

A spokeswoman for the Stroke Association, said: “Naomi really is an inspiration to us all.”