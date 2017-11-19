Search

Naomi says thanks after charity fundraiser

Naomi Wentzell, husband Chris and their niece Izzy at the fundraiser.
A Horncastle mum has thanked everyone who contributed to a fund raising cake and bake sale held at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre recently.

Naomi Wentzel suffered a life threatening stroke two years ago and raised the money for the Stroke Association.