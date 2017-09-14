Music and tea at Woodhall Spa

For the second year running every seat in the house was sold for the Fundraising Cream Tea Concert, organised by the Trustees of Coronation Hall.
A fantastic afternoon of music was provided by the world famous international organist Nicholas Martin BEM, with one of the highlights a performance of “The Dam Busters March”, which was accompanied by clips from the famous film.
The afternoon made a £870 towards Coronation Hall funds.
So popular was the event the date for next year has already been arranged - August 19.
