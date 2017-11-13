MP welcomes young farmers

Victoria Atkins MP welcomed the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Under-35s group to the Houses of Parliament last week.

The day included a tour of the Palace of Westminster, followed by a discussion with Ms Atkins on issues including Brexit, food standards and the agri-tech sector.

The group watched the Prime Minister deliver her latest statement on the EU.

Victoria said: “It was a pleasure to welcome farmers from across Greater Lincolnshire.

“We enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion on politics, farming and the future of agriculture.”