MP set to cut ribbon at Louth’s ‘combined’ ambulance and fire station

MP Victoria Atkins was scheduled to visit Louth this morning (Friday) to open the town’s ‘combined’ ambulance and fire station.

It is Ms Atkins’ first public appearance since her appointment last week as a minister at the Home Office.

Ms Atkins has commented for the first time on her promotion, and stresses she will continue to represent the interests of her constituents in Louth and Horncastle despite her ‘new responsibilities.’

She said: “I am delighted to have been asked to join the Home Office, in a team whose central purpose is to keep the people of this country safe and secure.

“I look forward to building on the meaningful, positive change this Government has already brought about, from driving the global fight against modern slavery, to taking dangerous weapons off our streets and protecting the most vulnerable people in our society, bringing with me my experience of working in criminal courts.

“It is an honour to represent the people of Louth & Horncastle and I will continue to do so as I take on these new responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the combined ambulance and fire station is one of the first of its kind in the county.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) moved its vehicles onto the site at the start of this month, and says it is looking forward to sharing the accommodation. Return to our website for more on this story as we have it.