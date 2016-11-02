Motorbike stolen from Aldi car park in Louth

Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from the Aldi car park in Louth.

The black Pioneer motorbike was stolen just after 10.30pm on Monday evening (October 31).

The theft has left the owner of the ‘much loved’ motorbike with no mode of transport between his home and workplace.

If you have any information regarding the theft, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 75 of November 1.

Meanwhile, youths reportedly threw eggs at the Aldi store windows and into the shop itself on the same night, but a police spokesperson said there does not appear to be any evidence to suggest that the two incidents are linked.