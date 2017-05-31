Motorbike and tools stolen from Louth garage

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and tools from a garage in Louth in the last 24 hours (May 30-31).

At some time between 7pm yesterday and 10am this morning, the offender forced entry to the garage in Upgate and stole a blue Suzuki SV660 bike and a quantity of tools.

The investigating officer is PC Darren Christie, who is asking for members of the public to contact him if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area within the relevant time scales.

If you can help, call 101 and quote incident number 116 of May 31.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.