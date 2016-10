Lincolnshire Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a motorbike and tools were stolen from a street in Horncastle.

Overnight on Thursday October 6, a Honda 125 motorbike was stolen from Foundry Street near Horncastle town centre.

At a similar time, some tools were stolen from a Transit van which was parked on the same street.

PCSO Nigal Wass said: “If you have witnessed anything or have any information please call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”