Motor club opening night in Alford

On Friday, October 27, the Mablethorpe and District Motor Club are holding an open night at the George Hotel in Alford (at the side of church), from 7.30pm.

Come along to see what the club can offer, classic car shows and car runs, 12 car rallies, marshalling on stage rallies and fun days out.

Ever fancied having a go at being a rally driver/navigator, if so, join us and experienced club members will show you how to find your way around a 122 Ordinance Survey Map, with a view of competing on a local 12 car navigational rally held on Friday evenings.

Have a sit in a club member’s rally car to get the feel of being a driver/navigator.There will be snacks provided on the night.

Visit the clubs website via: www.mablethorpedmc.co.uk for further information.

Or you can contact Mick Smith 01754 810180 or via email: cybermick2@btinternet.com