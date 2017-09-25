‘More than £2.7m’ in the pipeline for Louth & Horncastle schools

Schools in the Louth and Horncastle constituency are set to gain more than £2.7m under the government’s new national funding formula, according to Victoria Atkins MP.

The new formula, which comes into effect from April 2018, was hailed as ‘a welcome investment in our children’s futures’ by Ms Atkins.

The illustrative allocations show that schools in our area are set to gain over £2.7 million if the formula is implemented in full, without transition.

Ms Atkins said: “I am delighted that all of the schools in the constituency stand to gain more funding under the new proposals.

“Since my election in 2015, I have lobbied ministers for a fairer funding deal for schools in Louth and Horncastle, as metropolitan schools have long fared better than rural schools when it comes to funding.

“This new settlement will help local schools to provide an excellent education for our children, investing in their futures.

“I have written to all head teachers in the constituency to let them know what the new formula means for their schools. This is a good start to the new school year.”