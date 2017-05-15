MONDAY: ‘Do not attend hospital and GP surgeries - except for life-threatening emergencies’

Residents in the Louth, Horncastle, Mablethorpe and Market Rasen areas are being asked to avoid hospitals and GP surgeries today (Monday) except in the case of genuine emergencies, following the recent cyber-attack on the NHS.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “ All NHS organisations in Lincolnshire have been affected by a ransomware cyber attack. There is no evidence that any patient data has been accessed.

“Please do not use A&E unless it is a life-threatening emergency. If you feel unwell, you should contact NHS 111.

“Please do not attend your GP practice on Monday (May 15) unless it is an emergency, previously booked routine appointments will not be available.

“Similarly, please do not use online booking to make an appointment as the practice will not be able to see the booking.”

The spokesman continued: “We need to give practices time to get their systems running again - until this happens your GP or practice nurse will not be able to access or record in your notes or print prescriptions. They will not be able to give you test results, provide sick notes or issue repeat prescriptions.

“You should visit or call your pharmacy as usual for prescriptions, including repeat prescriptions (please take your current medication with you), and minor illnesses. Please do not use urgent care services to access prescriptions.

“United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has cancelled all routine activity at its hospitals on Monday May 15. This includes outpatients appointments, diagnostic tests and routine operations. ULHT will contact any patients whose appointments are able to go ahead as scheduled.