Missing dog was found in Lincs area just in time for Christmas

A dog that went missing in Louth for over two weeks has now been reunited with her family - just in time for the Christmas festivities.

Adam Pearce from Barnetby was in Louth visiting his gran at Stewton House Care Home on December 7. They were set to take a walk, but two-year-old Marley had other ideas.

Adam explained: “We were all set to go for a walk when Marley managed to get through a fence and got down to the old, disused railway line.

“I nearly had her back on her lead, but she saw two other dogs and by the time I got to the end of the line, she had disappeared.”

Adam then sent out an appeal on his own Facebook page, as well as Louth and Mablethorpe pages and other residential site pages and ended up getting hundreds of ‘shares’.

“Everyone was rallying together to share my posts everywhere and a lot of people kept telling me they had seen her,” Adam added.

Marley ended up being found in Alvingham on December 20 and Adam and his wife Lynn are so pleased to have had Marley home in time for Christmas.

“We are extremely thankful for everybody who reported their sightings of Marley and who looked out for her,” Adam said.

“Special thanks go out to Nicola Short who managed to catch her and Pauline Walsh Julia, Maria and Elaine Wilson and many, many more.

“We are so happy to have had her back home in time for Christmas. It was the best Christmas present we could have asked for.”