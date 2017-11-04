Miss proves to be a big hit as a GB powerlifter

A Horncastle schoolteacher has earned top marks after making her debut for Great Britain’s powerlifting team.

Sarah Bouskill competed for Team GB in the European Equipped Bench Press Championships in Spain and finished in a highly creditable fifth place.

Sarah (38), a Year Three teacher at Chapel St Leonards Primary School, has previously taken part in regional and British competitions, but this was her first time competing on an international stage.

She lifted a total of 137.5 kilograms as Team GB returned with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Sarah, who also works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor, said: “It was absolutely amazing to be on the same platform as some of the competitors.

“It has left me hungry for more.”

Sarah, who trains four times a week, also revealed how she felt she had her whole school behind her.

She added: “Knowing I had support from the children was inspiring and it helped a lot.”

On her return to school after the tournament, she was greeted by excited pupils who wanted to see pictures and videos of her competing. Sarah said the children found her outfit – described as a Lycra leotard with longer legs – most amusing.

She is passionate about powerlifting and says the trip to Spain has fired her enthusiasm - and her determination to succeed.

She added: “I would definitely like to win a medal in an international competition. That is the aim.”