‘Micro Business Grant’ cash to support East Lindsey businesses

The third round of East Lindsey District Council’s Micro Business Grant has opened to applications with £49,500 available to fund projects.

The Micro Business Grant is available to help businesses of up to nine employees and can fund activities such as staff development, digital sales, marketing activity, business planning and accessing new markets.

The grant will cover 50 per cent of the total project costs up to a maximum of £3,000 and will now consider applications for small capital investments, such as machinery.

In 2016/17, £20,805 was awarded to 10 businesses in East Lindsey during rounds one and two.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist said: “The Fund is about supporting micro businesses to grow by contributing towards the essential investment that can help a business to realise its potential.

“It’s important that we continue to support local businesses which help to boost the economy of East Lindsey and employ local people.

“We very much look forward to receiving and considering applications over the coming weeks.”

• To find out more, or to apply, contact the Economic Development Team on 01507 601111, email MGB@e-lindsey.gov.uk, or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mbg