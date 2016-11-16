Micky (68) takes to the skies for cancer charity

A 68-year-old Louth man with a phobia of heights has taken on his fears in the most extreme manner – by leaping from a plane at 15,000 feet in aid of a cancer charity.

Micky Moon took to the skies above Hilbaldstow, near Brigg, for his charity skydive in the summer, after deciding to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He was inspired to support a cancer charity following the tragic loss of three people close to him – two friends in the 1980s and 1990s, and a family member just two years ago.

Micky said: “I don’t know what made me decide to do a skydive, but I always said that I wanted to do one.

“My dad was a paratrooper in the Second World War.

“It was really scary at 15,000 feet in the air.

“I have a fear of heights so it was a personal challenge.

“I was the last person in the plane, which meant I was the first one out.

“The next thing I knew, I was gone!

“I was terrified - I really was damn scared. I ain’t doing that again!”

Despite having only a week and-a-half to raise as much cash as possible, Micky managed to raise an impressive £440.20 for Macmillan.

He was supported in his fundraising by Sharon Davies, the landlady of the King’s Head pub in Mercer Row which he visits regularly.

Micky said that he wouldn’t have been able to go ahead with the challenge if it wasn’t for his good friends supporting him, including Kate and Tom, who were there on the day.